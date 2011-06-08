Animal Activists in Yerevan March in Defense of Stray and Wild Animals

June 8, 2011

A local center in defense of stray animals is organizing a march in Yerevan on Jun. 11 at 1 pm, the aim of which is to show that animals in Armenia are not few and to demand that cruel treatment and slaughter of animals come to an end.

At the start of the march, a letter will be given to parliament requesting that Armenia join the International Convention for the Protection of Animals and make legislative changes in this regard.

The march route is as follows: National Assembly – Sayat Nova St. — Khanjyan St. — Yerevan City Hall (here too a letter will be handed over) — Mashtots Ave. — Opera building.

Organizers note the march will be peaceful: participants will hold posters and placards but not chant slogans.