Angelina Jolie to Visit Syrian Refugees in Turkey

June 16, 2011

Hollywood celebrity Angelina Jolie will travel to Turkey this week to visit Syrians who have taken refuge in Turkey, reports Today's Zaman.

Turkish officials said on Wednesday that Turkey received a request on Tuesday for a visit by Jolie, a goodwill ambassador for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), to the refugee camps set up in the border province of Hatay.

Authorities are most likely to approve the request, the Anatolia news agency said, citing diplomatic sources. Jolie is now expected to arrive first in İstanbul and then head to Hatay on Friday.

More than 8,500 Syrians fleeing a government crackdown on anti-regime protests have crossed the border with Turkey. They have been given shelter in tent cities set up by the Turkish Red Crescent Society in the border province of Hatay.

The renowned actress last visited Libyan refugees who fled to neighboring Tunisia in April.