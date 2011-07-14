Gyumri's Russian Military Base Won't be Used for Anti-Azerbaijani Purposes: Baku

July 14, 2011

Azerbaijan's foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov believes that the Russian military base in the Armenian city of Gyumri won't be used for anti-Azerbaijani purposes.

"Our military-political cooperation with Russia is also at quite a high level. I don't think that the Russian military base in Gyumri will engage in anti-Azerbaijani actions that might contradict Azerbaijan-Russia relations," he said in an interview with Interfax news agency.

Commenting on the development of Russia-Armenia relations in the area of security, Mammadyarov noted that Azerbaijan does not interfere in relations between Yerevan and Moscow.

"Russia itself has to decide how it strengthens and maintains its outposts. On the other hand, we certainly would like to see more transparency and openness to decisions so that everyone would know more clearly the position on which they stand," he said.