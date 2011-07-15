Armenian Nationals Sentenced to 6 Years' Imprisonment in Georgia

July 15, 2011

A Tbilisi court concluded the trial on the criminal case against three Armenian nationals. Armen Sargsyan, Hovhannes Hovhannisyan and Karen Karepetyan will be sentenced to 6 years in prison for using fake credit cards.

Recall, on Jan. 25, 2010, the three men had gone to Georgia with Armenian national Sedrak Mamyan's car and purchased cell phones and computer equipment using fake credit cards. During the search, all acquired goods and the fake credit cards were seized.