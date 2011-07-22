Armenians are Asked to Pray for Karekin II's Patience, Open-Mindedness

July 22, 2011

The Armenian Church World Youth Organization is suggesting people pray on Jul. 24 from 9 to 9:30 pm "for preserving the Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Karekin II's patience, open-mindedness and serenity, in the name of stability and welfare of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, for the unity and cohesion of the Armenian nation around the Armenian Apostolic Church."

This statement was posted on Facebook as an event with 151 users having clicked on the "Attending" button thus far.

Organizers are suggesting that everyone pray on the stated day and time — regardless of where they might be at the moment.

Recall, earlier, at least Facebook groups were created, one of which demanded His Holiness Karekin II's resignation, while the other defended the Patriarch.