Azeri Football Coach Accidentally Selects Armenian Players for his Team

July 25, 2011

Kepez FC ("Kəpəz PFK") football coach Mehman Allahverdiyev, who recently left for Armavir, Russia, in search of football (a.ka. soccer) players to sign up, has found himself in a difficult situation because of the candidates he selected.

According to SalamNews, after Allahverdiyev's mission, two players from Armavir's FC Torpedo arrived in Ganja. However, Allahverdiyev didn't know about the players' Armenian origins. The players' arrival caused a big fuss in the airport at Ganja, reports the news source.

State border guards immediately deported the football players of Armenian descent with Russian passports.