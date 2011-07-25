Erdogan's Visit to Azerbaijan Won't have Large Impact on Karabakh Conflict: MP

July 25, 2011

Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Jul. 27 scheduled visit to Azerbaijan will not have a huge influence on the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, political analyst, Milli Majlis (Azerbaijan's parliament) deputy Rasim Musabekov told SalamNews.

According to him, Erdogan's visit basically aims to contribute to the development of relations between two countries. "Several documents are expected to be signed during the meeting, including the transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe via Turkey," said the Member of Parliament.

Erdogan (pictured) is expected to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Regional and international issues are to be discussed.