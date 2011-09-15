Avid Cyclists Rejoice! New Velodrome Built in Yerevan (PHOTO)

September 15, 2011

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan was present at the opening ceremony of a new velodrome (an arena for track cycling) built in the Yerevan district of Malatia-Sebastia.

Construction on the new velodrome began in June 2010. During the tour of the arena which followed the opening ceremony, guests were informed that the arena with the 250m-long track built by Italian company Renco with the aim of developing cycling in Armenia meets international modern standards. The new arena can accommodate up to 3,200 spectators. Competitions of an international calibre and other events can be held in the velodrome, reads a press release on the Armenian president's official website.