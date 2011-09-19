Pyunik Still in Running for Championship Title in Armenia's Premier League

September 19, 2011

On Sept. 17 and 18, the 22nd round of the Armenian Premier League football championship took place. The main match was played in Yerevan, where Ulysses (alternative spellings: Ulisses, Ulis) leading the standings played against Kapan's Gandzasar occupying third place. If it had secured a victory, Ulysses would have gotten closer to the champion title. However, the Kapan team stubbornly resisted and were able to finish the match in a goalless draw.

Ulysses' loss of goals to a certain extent intensified the fight for first place. Pyunik beat Impuls (Impulse) 1-0, and thus reduced the points difference to only 5 from leading team Ulysses.

Since Ulysses and Pyunik already played their matches for Round 23, the Oct. 1 Round 24 Pyunik-Ulysses match will be a determining game in the fight for the championship title. In case of a Ulysses win, they will move ahead 8 points in the standings and there will be a 90% chance that they will win the championship.

If, however, the leading team loses the Oct. 1 match, the points difference will be reduced to 2.

Round 22 Results:

Sept. 17

Shirak-Mika 1:1 (1:1)

Idjevan, Arnar Stadium

Referee: Manuk Fahradyan

Goals: Lamine Ly Yoro, 14, 11m (Shirak); Dong Fangzhuo, 19, 11m (Mika)

Sept. 18

Ulysses-Gandzasar 0:0

Yerevan, Hrazdan Stadium

Referee: Suren Baliyan

Banants-Ararat 1:0 (0:0)

Yerevan, Banants Stadium

Referee: Zaven Hovhannisyan

Goal: Artak Dashyan, 56, 11m

Pyunik-Impuls 1:0 (1:0)

Yerevan, Republican Stadium

Referee: Arman Amirkhanyan

Goal: Varazdat Haroyan, 10

Armenia Premier League Standings:

Ulysses 23 games played, 47 points

Pyunik 23, 42

Gandzasar 23, 39

Mika 22, 31

Banants 23, 31

Impuls 22, 29

Shirak 22, 17

Ararat 22, 10