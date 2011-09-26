2026, 2 June, Tuesday
Epress

2 Armenian Women Hit by a Car in Moscow

Five people were injured in an automobile collision in southeast Moscow. According to local law enforcement officials, the accident happened yesterday at 2 pm.

A woman driving a Toyota Corolla crashed into a parked Ford Focus, which then hit two pedestrians who were standing in front of the vehicle. Taken to hospital with injuries were the 42-year-old female driver of the Toyota, and two 4-year-old girls. Furthermore, the two pedestrians — a 27-year-old and a 28-year-old woman, both Armenian nationals — were also hospitalized with head injuries.

It was reported that the Toyota driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

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