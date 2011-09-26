Alternative to Cesária Évora Found for Yerevan Concert

September 26, 2011

World-renown Cape Verdean singer Cesária Évora's Yerevan concert has been substituted by another world-famous singer's concert.

Évora's upcoming concert in the Armenian capital was cancelled due to health reasons. Concert organizers high-end watch and jewelry boutique Chronograph and prestigious Swiss watchmaker Breguet have invited Italian operatic tenor Alessandro Safina to Armenia instead. His performance is set to take place on Sept. 29 at 9 pm at the Armenian National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre named after Alexander Spendiaryan in the Armenian capital.

The singer -- in his first concert in Armenia -- will perform his most famous songs, including "Luna."