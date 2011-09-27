Kim Kardashian Behind Lady Gaga and Obama in Number of Twitter Followers

September 27, 2011

Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) has become the latest Twitter user to reach 10 million followers — she passed the total shortly before midday (EST) on Sept. 26, reports MediaBistro.com, "the unofficial Twitter resource."

Kardashian joins Katy Perry, President Barack Obama, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga as the fifth member of Twitter’s 10 million club.

She celebrated reaching 10 million (how else) with a tweet, and followed this with a series of giveaways for her fans, all connected to the number ten.

Interestingly, Twitter’s most-popular skews heavily towards North American female celebrity musicians, with seven of the top ten from that demographic. Eight if you count Bieber (and many do). Britney Spears should be the next user to reach the eight-figure mark.

At the time of writing, Twitter’s top-ten most followed users are:

