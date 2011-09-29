Tenor Attacked with Armenian Genocide Questions at Yerevan Press Conference

September 29, 2011

Alessandro Safina's Yerevan concert will take place today at the Armenian National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre named after Alexander Spendiaryan.

It's difficult to say whether Armenian audiences are familiar with the Italian operatic tenor's works, but judging from yesterday's press conference, where Armenian journalists directed mainly tabloid-worthy questions to the singer, it's understandable that, at least among journalists, few are familiar with his art, reports local daily Joghovurd ("People" or "Nation").

Many people think that a more-or-less famous artist who comes to Armenia is obliged to know a lot about this country and so it is that journalists asked about the Armenian Genocide.

According to the paper, the display of such provincialism ended rather pleasantly — the tenor simply terminated the press conference and walked away, meanwhile saying, "Am I to blame that I have come to Armenia?"