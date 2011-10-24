VIDEO: Armenian Singer Ruben Hakhverdyan Confesses to Hitting People with Rolling Pin

October 24, 2011

Popular Armenian singer-songwriter Ruben Hakhverdyan, speaking to journalists in Yerevan today, confessed to having hit a Jehovah's Witness and his wife with a rolling pin.

"She was an intelligent woman," he said.

During the press conference, several reporters and Hayeli ("Mirror") Press Club President Anjela Tovmasyan were laughing at his remarks.

The aforementioned comments begin at 1:20 minutes in the video below (in Armenian only).

