Turkey Earthquake Did Not Affect Armenia Nuclear Power Plant: Ministry

October 24, 2011

The magnitude of the earthquake that struck Turkey's eastern region was 3.0 at the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant (ANPP, or MNPP for Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant), which is 160km from the epicenter, according to a statement issued Monday by Armenia's Ministry of Emergency Situations.

"There could be no damage to the ANPP since it is calculated to withstand at least a 9.0 magnitude. Moreover, the quake in Turkey has not resulted in damage to any residence, building or structure in the territory of the Republic of Armenia," reads the statement, in part.

ANPP General Director Gagik Markosyan stated that it's even unnecessary to speak of a 2–3 magnitude earthquake, especially since the Armenian nuclear plant has been undergoing repairs since Sept. 11.

Recall, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey's eastern Van region on Sunday, resulting in hundreds of casualties and many more injured. Aftershocks continue to be felt today.

The quake was also felt in neighboring Armenia, at a magnitude of 3.0–5.0 in some parts of the country.