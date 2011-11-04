Positive Changes in Health of Mentally Ill Soldier. Investigation Ongoing

November 4, 2011

Positive changes can be seen in Hovhannes Vardanyan, the soldier who became mentally ill after serving over a year of his two-year military service in Askeran, Nagorno-Karabakh. He has begun to sleep longer and eat normally, Hovhannes' father, Vardan Vardanyan, told Epress.am.

"He's now at home; he's getting treatment at home, under our supervision. But once every five days they take him to the psychologist. The doctors say he has continue treatment for another 4 months. All the doctors say that he has to be taken out — they particularly advised taking him to Germany. I will definitely take my son out to be treated, but his condition still has to become somewhat stable, in order to take him out," said Vardan Vardanyan.

As previously reported, RA military prosecutor Gevorg Kostanyan instructed the launch of a criminal investigation into Hovhannes Vardanyan’s case after his father charged that his son was beaten while serving in the Askeran military unit.

Hovhannes' father said that he spoke with the investigator on the case who told him the investigation is being processed.

Vardan Vardanyan asserted that he has received no assistance from the defense ministry during this time. He also complained that he was treated roughly by the ministry.

"And when I went to the military police, the deputy minister at the time Vladimir Gasparyan promised to send an investigative team to Karabakh and he did. It's true, investigation of the case is delayed, but the military police at least displayed humane treatment. I also appealed to the Human Rights Defender on this matter. They are also looking into my son's case. But all the same, I will succeed in meeting with Seyran Ohanyan," he said.

Epress.am contacted the Armenian defense ministry today and a representative of the ministry's investigative service, Meri Sargsyan, informed us that the investigation into Hovhannes Vardanyan's case is still ongoing and no arrests have yet been made.