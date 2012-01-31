Take 2: Waving White Flags, Protesting Homeowners Try to Deliver Their Letter to President
Homeowners promised apartments in the new buildings constructed on Aram, Buzand, Yekmalyan and Saryan streets were out again demonstrating on the corner of Baghramyan and Demirchyan streets — this time, they came waving white flags in the hope that this might catch the president's attention as he drives by on his way to work. "After yesterday's unsuccessful attempt, we came more prepared today. The white flags attached to our umbrellas perhaps will draw attention and the president will notice us," one participant, Sona Maghakyan, told Epress.am. Seeing the president's motorcade, demonstrators waved their white flags and the letter they want to give to him personally, shouting "President, answer!" However, like yesterday, so too today, the motorcade drove past without stopping.
Recall, in 2006, the residents (whose apartments were recognized as public priority interest) agreed to leave their homes on the condition that they would be given apartments in the new buildings to be constructed on the same site. For this they signed an agreement with a developer by the name of Gagik Papoyan, but the residents still haven’t received their new apartments — in fact, the units have been resold to third parties. Late last year, Armenia’s Special Investigation Service (SIS) launched a criminal case against Papoyan, but he cannot be found. The homeowners say the SIS informed them that that the case could take months as hundreds of people have to be questioned in connection with the case.