Take 2: Waving White Flags, Protesting Homeowners Try to Deliver Their Letter to President

January 31, 2012

Homeowners promised apartments in the new buildings constructed on Aram, Buzand, Yekmalyan and Saryan streets were out again demonstrating on the corner of Baghramyan and Demirchyan streets — this time, they came waving white flags in the hope that this might catch the president's attention as he drives by on his way to work. "After yesterday's, we came more prepared today. The white flags attached to our umbrellas perhaps will draw attention and the president will notice us," one participant, Sona Maghakyan, told Epress.am. Seeing the president's motorcade, demonstrators waved their white flags and the letter they want to give to him personally, shouting "President, answer!" However, like yesterday, so too today, the motorcade drove past without stopping.

Later, Aida Asatryan, head of the desk for receiving citizens, proposals, appeals and claims at the president's office, approached demonstrators and urged them to give their letter to her, but they refused. "No way — we trust no one and we don't want to give a letter through an intermediary. This is the umpteenth time we've delivered a letter and have not received an answer, neither written nor verbal. If today Abelyan troubles himself to come down , I'll give him the letter," said Maghakyan. Recall, yesterday demonstrators refused to hand over the letter to Abelyan when he approached them.

Later, demonstrators moved from the intersection to across the street from the president's office, where they were approached by Armen Abelyan. They spoke, after which the homeowners asked him to personally deliver their letter to Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan. Abelyan assured demonstrators that the president was aware of their concerns and has instructed the Presidential Oversight (Control) Service to look into resolving the matter. The homeowners objected, requesting a meeting with the president personally; however, Abelyan assured them that Oversight Service staff will contact them in the coming days to schedule a meeting.

Recall, in 2006, the residents (whose apartments were recognized as public priority interest) agreed to leave their homes on the condition that they would be given apartments in the new buildings to be constructed on the same site. For this they signed an agreement with a developer by the name of Gagik Papoyan, but the residents still haven’t received their new apartments — in fact, the units have been resold to third parties. Late last year, Armenia’s Special Investigation Service (SIS) launched a criminal case against Papoyan, but he cannot be found. The homeowners say the SIS informed them that that the case could take months as hundreds of people have to be questioned in connection with the case.