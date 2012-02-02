Tigran Araqelyan Brought to Court But Not Allowed to Enter Courtroom

February 2, 2012

Judge Gagik Poghosyan began Thursday's trial of Armenian National Congress (HAK) youth activists Tigran Araqelyan, Sargis Gevorgyan, David Kiramijyan and Artak Karapetyan by reading out loud his decision to launch disciplinary proceedings against Araqelyan's attorney Vahe Grigoryan with the RA Chamber of Advocates.

Recall, at the last court session, the judge decided to remove Tigran Araqelyan from the court, after which his attorney left the courtroom, refusing to be participate in the proceedings without his client present in court.

The judge, in turn, informed Vahe Grigoryan that if he leaves the courtroom the trial will be postponed, but a sanction will be applied on his client for the Feb. 2 court session.

The judge kept his promise and Araqelyan was not in the courtroom, though it later became known that he was in the building.

In court on Thursday, Araqelyan's attorney made a motion to remove the sanction on his client and allow his presence in the courtroom. The judge, however, rejected the motion, after which Grigoryan made another motion, to have the trial postponed, explaining that he needs to consult with his client on applying for the disqualification and withdrawal of the judge.

The judge declared a 15-minute recess, during which time Vahe Grigoryan was able to consult with his client. After the recess, Grigoyan said that after speaking with his client, he would like to ask for two business days in order to prepare the motion for disqualification and withdrawal. The judge approved the request and set the next court date for Feb. 7 at 3:30 pm.

After the trial, Vahe Grigoryan, in conversation with the press, said that his client not being allowed to participate in the session was a strict violation of his rights.

"Naturally, Tigran Araqelyan should have participated in today's session because the sanction was completed. And if he wasn't to participate in the session, there was no need to bring him, present him to the court, in general. It's incomprehensible to me why they didn't allow his participation," he said.

Recall, on Aug. 9, 2011, seven youth from the opposition bloc were detained after an incident with police near Yerevan’s Swan Lake. The next day they were arrested, while four — Areg and Vahagn Gevorgyan, David Kiramijyan and Sahak Muradyan — were released on Aug. 12 and then two more — Artak Karapetyan and Sargis Gevorgyan — were released later. The only one still detained is Tigran Araqelyan.