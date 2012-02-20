Antonio Banderas to Play Picasso

February 20, 2012

Antonio Banderas will play Pablo Picasso in Carlos Saura's upcoming "33 dias" (33 Days), about the painter's emotional turmoil as he worked on masterpiece "Guernica."

"33 dias" refers to the time Picasso spent on the mural, which captured his reaction to the destruction of Basque town of Guernica in 1937 by the Nazi Luftwaffe during the Spanish Civil War, Variety reports.

Picasso "is a character that has pursued me for a long time and I always rejected. He deserves a lot of respect because I am from Malaga, and I was born four blocks from where he was born", Banderas said in an interview published Sunday by Spanish newspaper El Pais.

Shooting of the French- and Spanish-language film budgeted at $7.9 million is set to begin in the summer of 2012 in Paris and Guernica.