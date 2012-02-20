Former Traffic Police Chief Urges Judge to Heed Armenian President's Call

February 20, 2012

Former RA Traffic Police Chief Margar Ohanyan's representative Mkrtich Vasakyan in court today motioned to change the precautionary measure applied to his client. The defense would like Ohanyan, who is accused of embezzling large quantities of gasoline, to be released on bail.

The other parties named as the accused in the case, as well as the complainant (in this case, the police) were not opposed to the motion.

Only prosecutor Harutyun Harutyunyan objected to the motion, considering it to be groundless and subject to rejection.

Ohanyan also expressed his opinion on the motion, reminding the judge and the prosecutor of a Dec. 22, 2011 statement by Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan in which he called on judges and prosecutors in the country to be just. The former traffic police chief urged them today to heed this call and make a just decision.

Judge Mkhitar Papoyan will make his decision on the motion public at 2 pm today.