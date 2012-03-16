Local Group Says Young Military Draftee Beaten by Superiors Now Moved to Hospital

March 16, 2012

Arsen Grigoryan, a conscript who was allegedly beaten by his superiors at a military base, due to his deteriorating health was moved to the Central Clinical Military Hospital in Yerevan earlier today, according to local youth civic initiative "We Won't Be Silent".

The youth group earlier reported that the young draftee had been beaten till he bled and then told not to tell anyone about what happened. According to We Won't Be Silent, head of the Yerevan garrison military police R. Nersisyan, head of the criminal investigations department H. Upanyan and investigator A. Avagyan are responsible for the crime.

The civic group had also noted that because of a fight that took place a month ago, other servicemen along with Grigoryan were detained by the Yerevan garrison military police on Mar. 14 and subject to severe beatings while in police custody.