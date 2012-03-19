Levon Ter-Petrossian's Nephew Enters Parliamentary Race

March 19, 2012

Armenian National Congress (HAK) leader Levon Ter-Petrossian's nephew Tigran Ter-Petrossian (pictured) late afternoon yesterday was nominated as a candidate in the no. 12 electoral district for the upcoming parliamentary election.

The son of Levon Ter-Petrossian's brother, Tigran manages HAK's Erebuni office.

Lyova Khachatryan (no party affiliation) and Heritage Party MP Anahit Bakhshyan have also been named as parliamentary candidates in the same electoral district.

Photo from Tigran Ter-Petrossian's Facebook page.