Truck Crashes into Protestors' Two Cars Outside Yerevan City Hall

September 19, 2013

A ZiL, a Russian-made truck, at 2:30 am on Thursday crashed into two of the cars belonging to activists who have been staging a sit-in for two months in front of Yerevan City Hall.

One of the activists, Suren Sahakyan, told Epress.am that luckily no one was injured, as they had stepped out of the car only moments before the accident. After the incident, according to the activists, the truck driver gave contradictory explanations, first saying he fell asleep at the wheel, then saying the truck's brakes stopped working.

The activists believe the accident was intentional. In their view, it is a continuation of the practice of assaulting supporters -- simply that this time sit-in participants were the chosen target, as the vehicles were acting as a shelter for the demonstrators.

Road police have impounded the two cars belonging to activists, reasoning that a criminal case might be launched, in which case the vehicles have to stay in the pound.

Sahakyan assured Epress.am that the accident will not cause them to stop their protest: they will continue to spend the night with the one car left among them. The activists also hope to find supporters who will provide cars for them.

They are waiting for the municipality to provide them with CCTV video footage of the accident, Sahakyan said.

Recall, Gor Arakelyan, Suren Sahakyan, and Vahagn Minasyan are staging a sit-in to demand the resignation of head of Yerevan City Hall's Transportation Department Henrik Navasardyan and Yerevantrans CJSC Director Misak Hambardzumyan. A group of activists are supporting the three youth.

For more information, see the video below (in Armenian only).