Russia to Increase its Military Presence in Armenia: Source

September 26, 2013

Moscow intends to increase its military presence in Armenia, reports local daily Haykakan Zhamanak.

The newspaper's correspondent discovered that the 102nd military base near Gyumri is expecting to undergo some serious reform.



Responding to a question by Haykakan Zhamanak yesterday, RA Ministry of Defense spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan neither denied nor confirmed the news, but, according to the paper's sources, the military personnel and their families who come to serve at the 102nd military base and live in Gyumri will increase to about 2,500 to 3,000 in number.



In Gyumri's 8th district, where the Russian soldiers and their families mainly live, they have begun to "make room" for the new arrivals, and a few dozen Armenian families will soon be relocated to another site.



"According to some reports, they will be given corresponding certificates with which they'll be able to establish residence somewhere else. Thus, on one hand, Russia is selling weapons to Azerbaijan, while, on the other hand, increasing its military presence in the Republic of Armenia — as defense from those weapons," reports the paper.



For further details, read today's issue of Haykakan Zhamanak (in Armenian).