Missing: Signs Renaming Yanukovych Square in Armenia to Slain Maidan Activist Sergei Nigoyan Square

February 21, 2014

All evidence of renaming a square in the Armenian city of Spitak in honor of deceased Ukrainian opposition activist of Armenian descent Sergei Nigoyan (also spelled Serhiy Nihoyan) was removed. Posters with the inscription "Sergei Nigoyan Square" (written in Ukrainian) that activists plastered over a sign identifying the square named after Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych were removed early this morning. This news was conveyed to Epress.am by Spitak City Hall representative Anahit Gyulazyan.

"Last night, a few people — but not Spitak residents — pasted leaflets but in the morning they were gone," said the secretary of staff.

RFE/RL's Armenian service (Azatutyun) earlier reported that the act of renaming the square was implemented by activists of Civil Contract, MP Nikol Pashinyan's new initiative. On the sign bearing the square's name, activists had stuck posters with the inscription "Sergei Nigoyan Square: Small Maidan" in Armenian and Ukrainian. Recall, Nigoyan was one of the first victims of Euromaidan in Ukraine.

The square in Spitak was named in honor of Yanukovych because he directed the work of a reconstruction team that arrived in Spitak after the devastating earthquake in 1988.

Photo credit: Araratnews.am