Corruption, Torture, and Lack of Government Transparency: US State Department on Armenia

February 27, 2014

"The most significant human rights problems during the year were corruption and lack of transparency in government, limitations on the right of citizens to change their government, and the limited independence of the judiciary," reads the US Department of State's Armenia Country Report on Human Rights Practices for 2013, which was released late Thursday.

As in previous annual reports, this year as well the same issues were highlighted in Washington. The report emphasized that though the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) considered the February 18 presidential election to be "administered in an overall professional, open, and transparent manner with respect for fundamental freedoms," there were shortcomings and "concerns about the integrity of the electoral process." Furthermore, "uthorities maintained effective control over security forces; some members of security forces committed human rights abuses."

"Allegations of persistent corruption at all levels of government undermined the rule of law, although the government took limited steps to punish corruption by low- and mid-level officials. Despite candidates’ ability to campaign freely, flaws in the conduct of the presidential election included a lack of impartiality by the public administration, the misuse of government resources to support the ruling party, credible allegations of vote buying, continued shortcomings in the implementation of the electoral code, and a complaints and appeals process that failed to provide for effective redress. OSCE/ODIHR also noted a tendency of significantly better final results for the incumbent in the majority of stations with above-average turnout, indicating 'possible serious problems with voting and counting' which raised 'concerns about the integrity of the electoral process.'

"Courts remained subjected to political pressure from the executive branch, which resulted in some politically motivated prosecutions and sentencing, and the Court of Cassation exercised considerable control over judges’ decisions at all levels.

"Other abuses reported during the year included suspicious deaths in the military under noncombat conditions, continued hazing and other mistreatment of conscripts by officers and fellow soldiers, and lack of accountability for such actions. Police allegedly continued to employ torture to obtain confessions and reportedly beat citizens during arrest and interrogation. Many prisons were overcrowded, unsanitary, and lacking in medical services for inmates. Authorities continued to arrest and detain criminal suspects without reasonable suspicion and to detain individuals arbitrarily. Trials were often lengthy, and courts failed to enforce laws providing for fair trials," reads the report, in part.

The report's Executive Summary concludes with a reference to the tragic events of March 1, 2008, by stating that authorities have not yet held anyone accountable for the 10 deaths that occurred in clashes between law enforcement officials and demonstrators protesting the results of the presidential election.