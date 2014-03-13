Residents Cheated by Tonus Developer Confident that Armenian Authorities are Buying Time

March 13, 2014

Yerevan residents deceived by developer company Tonus LLC have no expectations from their meeting with head of the RA Presidential Oversight Service Hovhannes Hovsepyan, which took place yesterday after their protest outside the president's mansion. One of the residents, Zoya Petrosyan, assured Epress.am that nothing new was said at the meeting: "The old topics which have been discussed for about a year were beaten to death."

"We've talked about the same things so much that we're sick and tired of this tense situation. Hovsepyan said only one thing: he asked for one month's time supposedly to solve the matter, but I don't particularly understand this. If they haven't done anything in a year, what are they going to do in a month? Neither party said anything encouraging; at least if we were somewhat inspired — we came home, again cheated," she said.

Petrosyan believes the authorities will do everything possible to buy time, one month will turn into one year, then years, and nothing will change. "In 10–15 days, I'll go to Hovsepyan, see that he wanted one month's time, so what has he done in 15 days? If he says, there is no news, then they're deceiving us again," she said, adding only the president of the country can solve the matter.

Recall, Tonus developer company belongs to Prosperous Armenia Party member Ashot Tonoyan. Residents are asking to receive the apartments they legally purchased from Tonus.

In 2006, 140 families signed preliminary contracts for the purchase and sale of real estate with Tonus Construction and made regular payments to purchase the apartments. But the new homeowners soon learned that they have no rights to the apartments since the building is in trust as an escrow to Artsakhbank.