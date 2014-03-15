Ukraine Through the Eyes of Armenia and Azerbaijan Journalists: Day One

March 15, 2014

In recent months, Ukraine has garnered the world's attention, resulting in no shortage of journalists in the country. However, news from this country reaches Armenian readers indirectly, and there are too many untrue news stories spreading propaganda.

The Epress.am team decided to partner with Azerbaijani colleagues and go to Kiev to understand the revolution and struggle of the Ukrainian people from the perspective of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In the coming days, Epress.am will share stories from Armenian and Azerbaijani pavilions, and interviews with Ukraine's Right Sector and members of the Armenian and Azeri communities.

What Armenian and Azerbaijani journalists saw on their first day in Kiev — Saturday, March 15 — is depicted in the video below (in Russian only).