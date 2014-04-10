Name of Future Armenian Prime Minister to be Announced Monday

April 10, 2014

After Thursday's meeting of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia's executive body, party spokesperson Eduard Sharmazanov did not give the name of the prime minister to be appointed after Tigran Sargsyan stepped down last week, and refused to mention possible candidates. Speaking to reporters, Sharmazanov said the name of Armenia's 13th prime minister will become known on Monday evening.

Reporters repeatedly asked him to provide names of possible candidates but each time he refused.

He said that discussions are ongoing and they will end only on Monday.