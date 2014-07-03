Armenian Government to Provide Assistance to Vardenis Residents Affected by Storm

July 3, 2014

The Government of Armenia today adopted a decision to provide blocs of galvanized metal sheets and new windows to farming households in the town of Vardenis who were affected by a recent major storm. The government is also planning to renovate the school in the village of Madina, also in Gegharkunik marz (province).

It was mentioned at the cabinet meeting today that the assistance is valued at 20 million AMD (about $49,025 USD).