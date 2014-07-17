Man Arrested for Shooting Outside Yerevan Courthouse Recognized as Victim in Police Brutality Case

July 17, 2014

Hayk Kyureghyan, who opened fire outside a Yerevan courthouse on June 12, was recognized as a victim in the case of police use of violence against him and was already questioned in this capacity, the young man's attorney, Yervand Varosyan, informed Epress.am on Thursday.

In his testimony, Kyureghyan said that police officers beat him first in the police vehicle when they were taking him to the Kentron Police Division and while he was wearing handcuffs. He claims that they beat him also at the station, in two separate rooms, and not only by police officers in uniform, but also by men in civilian clothes.

Recall, at the start of the June 12 hearing in the case of Shant Harutyunyan and his friends, Kyureghyan climbed onto a car outside the courthouse and shot rounds from what seemed to be an air pistol in the police's direction, attempting, he said, to prevent "an erroneous judgment on Shant."

Kyureghyan informed head of a group of civil society members monitoring conditions in Armenian prisons and detention centers Hasmik Sahakyan, who had come to visit him at the Erebuni temporary detention center, that he was ill-treated during and after the arrest.