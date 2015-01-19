Only Survivor of Gyumri Massacre, 6-Month-Old Seryozha Avetisyan, Has Died

January 19, 2015

Six-month-old Seryozha Avetisyan, the only survivor of the Avetisyan family massacre, died on Monday, January 19, reports the Ministry of Health of Armenia.

Despite all intensive care measures taken by local and foreign specialists, the six-month-old developed cardiovascular, pulmonary, and renal insufficiency; irreparable changes took place, which led to Avetisyan's death, reads the Ministry's statement.

Recall, in the early hours of January 12, six members of a Gyumri family were murdered in their home: 54-year old Seryozha Avetisyan (father), 56-year old Hasmik Avetisyan (mother), 34-year old Armen Avetisyan (son), 25-year old Araksya Avetisyan (daughter-in-law), 36-year old Aida Avetisyan (daughter), 2-year Hasmik Avetisyan (2-year old child). The family’s seventh member, 6-8 month old Seryozha Avetisyan, was taken to the hospital with stab wounds.

Valery Permyakov, a private soldier of the 102nd Russian military base in Gyumri, has confessed to the crime.