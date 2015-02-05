24-Year Old Soldier Killed by Azerbaijani Fire on Karabakh Border

February 5, 2015

On February 5, at approximately 4:15, a ceasefire violation occurred near a front line military position of the Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army, which resulted in the death of 24-year old soldier Shakespeare Hakobyan, stated the NKR Ministry of Defense.

“The Defense Army’s vanguard subdivisions have retaliated accordingly, which has also resulted in adversary losses. Details are being confirmed,” noted that official statement.

Since 2015, this is the 11th officially announced incident of soldier deaths in the Armenian and NKR armies. Among them, 9 have died from ceasefire violations, one was murdered, and one was a casualty.