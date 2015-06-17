Armenian Protesters Throw Eggs at PSRC Office After Commission Decides to Increase Electricity Rate

June 17, 2015

Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia (PSRC) has unanimously decided at its June 17 session to increase the tariff for electricity supplied to consumers by 6.93 drams. Starting August 1, 2015, a kilowatt-hour of energy will cost 48.78 drams during the daytime (previously – 41.85 drams), and 38.78 drams – the nighttime (previously – 31.85).

After the announcement of the decision, citizens present at the meeting started shouting “Shame!”, “You are pro-Russian.”

Parallel to the session, about 3 dozen citizens held a protest action outside the PSRC office, guarded by Armenian Police. At some point, the demonstrators threw eggs at the Commission office, resulting in clashes between police and protesters. Five people were detained, and one journalist was taken to the hospital for hand injuries.