Electric Networks of Armenia Threatens to Stop Energy Supply (Press)

June 17, 2015

Yevgeni Bibin, General Director of Electric Networks of Armenia (ENA) has written a letter to Robert Nazaryan, Chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia (PSRC), stating that the ENA might not be able to provide an uninterrupted electricity supply if the price per 1 kW/h is raised by only 6.93 drams. Armenian “Zhoghovurd” newspaper printed a copy of the letter in its June 17 issue.

"The company can not guarantee to meet quality and reliability criteria for electricity supplied, as well as implement the necessary investment to improve and maintain the quality of services,” Bibin's letter said.

If the PSRC decides to increase the price by only 6,93 drams, the Head of ENA said, then their company will turn to the Commission “to discuss the possibility of implementing licensed activities.”

“In other words, the ENA is threatening to stop energy supply,” the newspaper writes.