Vanadzor Man Sentenced to 3,4 Years in Jail for Attempted Chicken Heist

February 29, 2016

Last year, a Vanadzor man was sentenced to 3 years and 4 months in jail after an attempted chicken heist, Hetq.am reports, citing DataLex Judiciary Portal.

According to the indictment, Arthur Petrosyan, having prior knowledge that his neighbour, Davit Kirakosyan, kept chicken and pigeons in a barn in his backyard, broke into the barn and put 3 chickens and 8 pigeons with a combined worth of 33.000 drams ($67) in his bag. However, Kirakosyan caught Petrosyan in the act and proceeded to beat him up.

As a result, Petrosyan sustained multiple internal and external injuries but decided not to press charges against Kirakosyan. He, on the other hand, was sentenced to 3,4 years in prison for the attempted theft, and did not have an attorney to appeal against the verdict. A month ago, the case was archived by the Lori first instance court.

Arthur Petrosyan, who has multiple prior convictions, pleaded guilty to the attempted crime. The father of two minor children said he wanted to sell the birds in order to get some money for his socially vulnerable family.

The court, presided over by judge Narine Hovhanisyan, ruled that Petrosyan's publicly dangerous act had to be punished by incarceration, seeing that there were no basis for a suspended sentence.