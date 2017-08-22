Refuse Chute in Yerevan Residential Buildings ‘Overflowing with Garbage;’ Sanitek Apologizes for Inconvenience

August 22, 2017

Tenants of 19, 20 and 21 residential buildings on Acharyan street in Yerevan’s Avan administrative district are reporting that garbage in their buildings has not been collected for over a week. “The dump is overflowing with garbage. I live on the 4th floor, and the refuse chute is jammed up to the 3rd floor. The stink is so horrible we can’t stay indoors; we can’t sleep or open the windows in this heat,” one of the tenants complained to our reporter.

The residents have phoned the district administration office, representatives of which advised them to take their protests to the private company responsible for garbage collection.

“We pay 200 drams each month for every tenant, and we give this money to the district administration. We therefore expect the administration to ensure cleanliness in the area,” another resident argued.

The tenants also expressed their dismay at Sanitek waste management company’s performance inconsistencies: “It’s been horrible since they took on the job. For example, last time garbage here was collected a week ago.”

When contacted by our reporter for comment, a Sanitek spokesperson apologized for the inconvenience and promised that the issue would be dealt with “as soon as possible.”

“Sanitek began carrying out waste management activities in Yerevan in 2015. Avan district has been added to our schedule only recently, and up until then, garbage collection there was carried out by the district administration. Currently, Sanitek is overloaded with work, so we want to apologize to the tenants. We’ll try to take care of the issue as soon as possible.”