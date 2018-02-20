New Landfill in Nubarashen Instead of a Forest: AEF

February 20, 2018

In July 2015, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Yerevan Municipality signed a loan contract of about 8 million euros (that will be granted to a company fully owned by the Municipality) for constructing a new landfill next to the current Nubarashen landfill, the Armenian Environmental Front writes, pointing out the underlying problems of the project. The AEF article below, in full:

- An additional 8-million loan is given by the European Investment Bank and another 8 million euro grant by the EU Neighborhood Investment Facility. The goal of this project is to “turn the uncontrolled dumpsite with unacceptable technical and environmental standards into a new sanitary landfill matching the EU standards.” However, one of the most important EU standards which is waste sorting and recycling is not included in this project. It is mentioned in the project description.

What’s more, we learn from the environmental and social impact assessment of the project that the new landfill will be constructed on forest lands, where back in 2006-2008 irrigation systems were placed and trees were planted with the financial support of Armenia’s Forest Recovery and Development Fund. Trees were planted, of which only 15% was successful. But now this territory will be cleared from soil in order to construct the landfill. Meanwhile, the landfill will be constructed on 29 hectares and wills serve for 28 years.

This means that after 28 years, another 30 hectares and additional loans would be necessary to build a new landfill if waste sorting and recycling is not included in the current project. Meanwhile, instead of investing in greener and more sustainable projects European institutions keep investing in a country with such imprudent policies.