2026, 2 June, Tuesday
Epress

Azerbaijan and Armenia Officially Report of Casualties 

The Azerbaijanian border-keeping army service reports of a casualty near Ghushchu Ayrim village of Kazakh region. As a result of cross-shooting, Ibrahim Veliyev received a deadly injury. This area must be not far from Koti village of Armenia's Noyemberyan region. The Azerbaijanian official sources contend that during prevention of a diversionary operation combatants from Armenia also experienced casualties.

In the meanwhile, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, speaker of the Ministry of Defense, reported on February 24, 2020 early morning that an Armenian soldier was wounded with no threats to life. "After a response shooting the Azerbaijanian shooting stopped," wrote Hovhannisyan on his Facebook page.

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