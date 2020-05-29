Ministry of Health Appeals to Doctors to Join COVID-10 Teams while Infections Dramatically Spike

May 29, 2020

New COVID-19 cases average around 450 daily in the recent couple of days, with a daily death toll averaging around a dozen. Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan appealed to doctors, especially those specialized in Intensive Care, to join the teams working at IC units at hospitals.

More than 350 patients are in a critical condition with 18 connected to ventilation machines. "We need your support to work with patients with critical care needs," wrote Torosyan on his Facebook page.

460 new COVID-19 cases on May 29, 442 new cases on May 28, around 1100 tests daily; these are the figures of the spread of COVD-18 for only the last couple of days. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 8 cases of deaths for May 29 and another 15 the day before. The Ministry's figures differentiate deaths directly from COVID-19 and deaths of patients with COVID-19 from other illnesses. In total, Armenia has had 8676 cases of the new coronavirus infections, with 3297 persons cured, 5214 persons under treatment, 165 dead of which 45 died "from other conditions."

The Ministry has also released general guidelines of handling home-care for patients. The instructions are related to prevention of infection spread within the home setting, disinfection, home isolation conditions etc. COVID-19 positive persons are instructed to self-isolate at home and undergo treatment under their local district doctor's supervision who is supposed to check up on them twice daily and make home visits if necessary. More critical conditions will be treated under hospital care.