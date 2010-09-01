How are Turkey and the US 'Strategic Partners'?

September 1, 2010

The United States administration constantly refers to Turkey as a "strategic partner," yet the US administration suspended the sale of arms to Turkey after having been affected by the Jewish lobby in the US Congress, reports Anadolu Ajansi, translating a Hurriyet Daily News & Economic Review article.







Turkey's Ambassador in Washington, DC, Namik Tan said that the Obama administration did not send the agreement on the sale of unmanned air vehicle Reaper and Cobra helicopters to the US Congress thus making Turkey unable to receive such arms. According to Tan, such a decision by the US came after the voting on Iran and the crisis with Israel. Tan said that Turkey informed its uneasiness on the matter to the US Department of State.