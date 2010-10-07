Democracy in Georgia Made Great Strides Over Last 7 Years: Clinton

October 7, 2010

US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton met with Georgian Prime Minister Nikoloz Gilauri yesterday. While speaking to journalists, Clinton spoke about the meeting, noting that the "relationship between Georgia and the United States stands on a foundation of shared values and common interests."







"The Charter on Strategic Partnership that our countries signed in January 2009 has given us a framework for further developing our cooperation. And today, I want to reiterate our commitment to working together to advance Georgia’s security and democracy.





"The United States will not waver in its support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. That support is a core principle of our Charter on Strategic Partnership, and it is fundamental to our bilateral relationship.



"The United States remains committed to Georgia’s aspirations for membership in NATO, as reflected in the Alliance’s decisions in Bucharest and Strasbourg-Kehl.





"Now democracy in Georgia has made great strides over the last seven years. The conduct of the municipal elections this May represented real tangible progress. But there is still a lot of work ahead to address issues of political competition, fundraising, and accountability, including a thorough investigation of any alleged irregularities in May’s elections.



"Georgia’s parliamentary elections in 2012 and the presidential elections in 2013 should showcase a Georgian democracy that not only meets, but exceeds international standards," said Clinton, according to the transcript on the US Department of State website.