Film Festivals can be Banned if the Films are Unconstitutional: Zurabyan

November 12, 2010

In Armenia, without permission from state bodies, not only the opposition is banned from holding this or that event, but also numerous NGOs are prohibited from having events in different halls, said Armenian National Congress (HAK) coordinator Levon Zurabyan, speaking to journalists today about the right to assembly and the violation of those rights in Armenia.

Asked by Epress.am for his opinion on the Azerbaijani film festival in Armenia and what is the reason for organizers — on a number of occasions — not being given a venue under the influence of pressure and so the event keeps getting postponed, Zurabyan said this is one of the manifestations of a despotic state regime.

"I haven't seen those films and I'm not familiar with their contents. If there are elements of spreading ethnic hostility in those films, then there is a corresponding law; those issues can be clearly settled through the constitution, and let them go to court and the court will decide," he said.