November 18, 2010

Ukraine to export grain to Armenia, Georgia and Russia above the established quotas on such exports. These countries have already submitted the necessary application on grain imports, said Ukraine's Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola (Nikholay in Russian) Prysiazhnyuk, reports Ukrinform.





However, the minister didn't state the volume of exports. According to him, the volumes will depend on the contracts.





"The only thing I can say is the grain will be sold at market prices, and the contracts will be implemented by commercial structures," he said.





Note that on Oct. 7, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine established quotas on grain export of 2 million tons of corn, 500,000 tons of grain (presumably wheat) and 500,000 tons of barley.