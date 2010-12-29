Armenian Opposition Group Sums Up its Successes in 2010

December 29, 2010

The last meeting of the Armenian National Congress' (HAK) political council led by HAK leader Levon Ter-Petrossian took place today.

Journalists were allowed to attend the meeting, which summed up the opposition bloc's activities this past year. "They often try to blame us, to say that we're passive, we've frozen the situation and so on, but I would like to to present HAK's activities with a few facts, which, in my opinion, completely shatter those views," said HAK coordinator Levon Zurabyan, who began by talking about mass events the group organized this past year. "Rallies with thousands of people, participation of 15,000–40,000 people in different rallies, which we held on Mar. 1, Apr. 7, Sept. 17, Oct. 15 and 19, Nov. 9. During that time, we also held two marches with thousands of people on Mar. 16 and Dec. 10. We were not limited by these, and if you recall, we began the year with a rally on Jan. 8, which was connected with Nikol Pashinyan's election campaign. In addition, we held 7 rallies in different cities in Armenia . "I don't know whether any other political force in Armenia has been as active this year and mobilized so many people," he said, recalling that 3 of HAK's rallies this year were held on those days when international forums were taking place in Armenia.

"It should be said that this intersection of international forums and our rallies had a very serious and huge effect. We managed to place issues of violations of freedoms on the agenda of international diplomacy, and the international community today raises these issues before the Armenian government in a very serious and strict way. This, I think, is a major achievement," he said.

The HAK coordinator considered another success to be "all those talks, which even in 2008 we were holding, about the creation of a shadow government, can now be considered a reality, because, if you recall, this year in February, for the first time we introduced the 100 Steps socioeconomic transformation program to the public, which symbolized a very important transition in our movement." According to Zurabyan, HAK is currently wrapping up the work in its science, education and culture programs. Summing up the year, the Armenian National Congress coordinator said 2010 can be considered a year of formation and strengthening for HAK and for civil society in Armenia as a whole. The result of this, according to the opposition member, is that Armenian authorities, ceding to the pan-national movement and international pressure, began the process of releasing political prisoners.

Speaking about the remaining 9 political prisoners, Zurabyan wished them strength and courage. "They do the most important thing, and I think that they're proud with that knowledge, that today they are at the forefront of this war. I am sure that next year we will achieve freedom for all. I think that next year we'll will work more closely together, more resolute, more active and we will achieve much greater results," he said. The HAK office had organized a small reception, and after Zurabyan's speech, HAK leader and first president of the Republic of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrossian congratulated those present on the occasion of the New Year holidays.