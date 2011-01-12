Armenia's Road Police Achieved 'Desired Results' in 2010

January 12, 2011

Armenia's Road Police achieved its "desired results" in 2010: during the year, there were 1,974 recorded road accidents as a result of which 293 people died and 2,671 were injured, said RA Traffic Police Road Patrol Service Division Chief Norik Sargsyan during a press conference in Yerevan today.

According to him, compared to 2009, there were 28 less accidents, 32 less people died and 82 less people were injured in 2010.

"As a result of work carried out in 2009, we were able to stop the tendency of increased traffic accidents recorded in 2008. During 2009 and 2010, 196 less people were killed than in 2008," said Sargsyan.

Note that during the 10 days of New Year's festivities in Armenia, 61 road accidents were recorded, which resulted in 5 dead and 11 injured. Compared to the same period in the previous year, the number of incidents reduced by 6 and the number of victims dropped by 4, while the number of injured increased by 7. The traffic police chief also noted that the number of pedestrians killed by road accidents reduced by 10 this year as compared to 2010.

Last year, 110,426 drivers were caught not wearing seat belts while driving, added Sargsyan. While 728,644 of different types of road traffic violations overall were recorded in 2010, which exceeded the previous year by 53,000.

The funds accumulated from fines resulted in 2.7 billion drams (about 7.5 million USD) being transferred to the state budget, concluded Norik Sargsyan.