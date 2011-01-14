Armenian Man Attempts Suicide at Russian President's Office

January 14, 2011

A man with no papers attempted to kill himself in Russian President Dmitry Medvedev's office, reports Interfax news agency.

A law enforcement official told the news agency that the suicide attempt was made on Jan. 13 at around 2:30 pm. A 40-year-old man of Armenian origin entered the waiting area of the presidential office and nicked his neck and right arm with a blade.

According to preliminary data, the man did not actually want to kill himself. He only hoped to attract attention to resolving the issue of his papers, since he doesn't even have a passport.