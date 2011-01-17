World Bank to Support Creation of Preschools in Armenia's Regions

January 17, 2011

Armenia's Minister of Education and Science Armen Ashotyan, at a press conference in Yerevan today, said he plans to establish preschools in the marzes (provinces) of Vayots Dzor, Syunik, Armavir and Gegharkunik.

According to him, at present, there are no preschools and only one kindergarten serving those regions.

"We are committed to establishing preschools in at least 70 communities and securing the right to preschool for nearly 200 children from those communities. The program is carried out jointly with the World Bank, which has shown its effectiveness during the past two years," said Ashotyan.