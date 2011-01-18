Former Political Prisoners have No Expectations from Council of Europe

January 18, 2011

At a demonstration to raise awareness on the existence of political prisoners in Armenia, former political prisoner Davit Matevosyan told journalists today that he views Thomas Hammarberg, who's currently in Armenia for a four-day visit, not only as the Council of Europe (CoE) Commissioner for Human Rights, but also as an ambassador of European democratic institutions.

"On one hand, being released depends on his efforts; on the other hand, it's already been a year and a half we've been released, but our friends are still in prison, and during that year and a half, not only democratic institutions, represented by PACE , with its resolutions, but also Hammarberg, it seems, have become incomplete . And this is an expression of a protest so that he may see, perceive, understand, and pass on there where it is has to be. Because our pressure on the authorities is mediated and, I think, will have its significance. Every such event adds another drop to the pressure," he said, who added that he doesn't believe political prisoners in Armenia will be released after Hammarberg's visit (as some have opined) since, according to him, if the authorities were to release them, they would've done so already.

"As for the acting authorities' regime , they will keep each of them as long as they can. They will try to feed Hammarberg the myth that the only legal option for their release is conditional parole. That's why they released a few as an example and they'll attempt to feed him with that," he said.

Another political prisoner, Armenian National Congress Gyumri branch director Ashot Zakaryan, speaking to journalists, said he has great expectations for neither Hammarberg nor any European state official in general.

"In the past, Hammarberg produced more balanced reports and statements connected to March 1 and political prisoners; however, everything beyond the statements has not had any practical significance. I think, if, after this visit, he is more balanced and makes a much more serious statement or report, it's all the same, I myself don't have any expectations in the practical ," he said.

Zakaryan said, he's convinced they must resolve their problems themselves.

"The government during its 3 years was bargaining with both our society and the international community, roughly speaking, was in bazaars, as a result of which they periodically released a considerable number . Today, 9 of our friends are still there . However, we were all released thanks mainly to the Pan-Armenian National Movement," said the formerly imprisoned activist.