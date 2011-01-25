Armenia's Justice Ministry Responds to Gaspari's Letter

January 25, 2011

During a press conference last week called by newly appointed RA Minister of Justice Hrair Tovmasyan, Epress.am had inquired of the minister of the letter sent to him by Armenian National Congress (HAK) member Vardges Gaspari.

Yesterday, Epress.am received a letter from RA Minister of Justice press secretary Karine Kalantaryan in which it states that the ministry received Gaspari's letter two days after the press conference, on Jan. 19.

Kalantaryan notes that after receiving the letter, they looked into the issue and RA Minister of Justice advisor Nora Sargsyan sent a written response to Gaspari.

"Objectively, the postal worker cannot enter a correctional facility and distribute letters to convicted persons personally. The letters are accepted by the staff of the correctional facility, who sign the notice of receipt. Then the letters are handed over to the prisoner, with the receipt notice on the envelope.

"Attached to citizen Vardges Gaspari's letter to N. Pashinyan, and also filed on Jan. 21, 2011, sent by him and received by Artik penitentiary are copies of the envelopes of five letters (Dec. 15, 2010; Dec. 17, 2010; Dec. 24, 2010; Jan. 10, 2010 ; Jan. 12, 2010 ) on which there is a record of receipt and signature on behalf of N. Pashinyan personally. Among the letters attached is the Dec. 27, 2010 letter sent by Vardges Gaspari and the letter received on Dec. 29 (the date on the envelope copy of delivery to the penal institution is the same as that on the delivery receipt: the letter was delivered on Jan. 10, 2011 ), on which it clearly says the words 'I received in sealed condition' and is personally signed by N. Pashinyan," reads the letter sent to Gaspari.